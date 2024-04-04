Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Reduced by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,876. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

