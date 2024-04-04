Tsfg LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,114,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,941,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $66.10. 398,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

