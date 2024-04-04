Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.69 on Thursday, reaching $369.10. 1,771,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,570. The stock has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $381.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

