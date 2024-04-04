Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,132. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $218.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

