Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,920. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.