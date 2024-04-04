Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,307. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

