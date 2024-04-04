Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 17,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 13,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 15,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.49. 12,633,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,040,650. The company has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

