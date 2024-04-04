Advisory Alpha LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,316,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,242,137. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

