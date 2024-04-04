Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,132 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after acquiring an additional 304,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,832,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.00. 2,142,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.11 and its 200 day moving average is $287.19.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.