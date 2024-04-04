DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $12.17 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

