FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $399.33 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.14307396 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $390.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

