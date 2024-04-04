Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,699. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.26 and a 200-day moving average of $203.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

