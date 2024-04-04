Tsfg LLC Has $131,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.55. 977,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.53 and its 200-day moving average is $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

