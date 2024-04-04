SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 3,294,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

