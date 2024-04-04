Tsfg LLC Sells 278 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $43.22. 13,551,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,601. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

