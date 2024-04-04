Tsfg LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 292,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 2,603,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.