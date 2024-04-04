Tsfg LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.09. 2,448,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,055. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

