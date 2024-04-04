Tsfg LLC Has $69,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWO traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $261.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

