Alera Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equinix by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $781.04. The stock had a trading volume of 469,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $851.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

