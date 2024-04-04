Alera Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 29,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,002.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRCC

Monroe Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.