Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 104 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.92. 479,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,033. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average of $244.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

