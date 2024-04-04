Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Trimmed by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 218,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,507. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.