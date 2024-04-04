3,907 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Motco raised its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.85. 3,969,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

