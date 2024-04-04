Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,991 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,162,572.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.
  • On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20.
  • On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.
  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.
  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NET traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 2,621,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

