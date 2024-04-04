Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,991 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,162,572.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NET traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 2,621,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

