Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Director Sells $34,900.32 in Stock

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) Director Paul L. Lamb sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $34,900.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GYRO remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Gyrodyne, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 10.05% of Gyrodyne worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

