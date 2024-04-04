Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.5 %

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 2,621,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 215.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 918,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

