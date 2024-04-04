Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00.
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.93. 19,830,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,887,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $157.00.
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
