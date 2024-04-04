Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 4th (AZEK, BMTX, CMA, EPD, FITB, IQ, LEVI, NHI, ONCY, SEOVF)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 4th:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its mixed rating reiterated by analysts at OTR Global.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF). They issued a market perform rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

