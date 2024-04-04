Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

BSV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,546. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

