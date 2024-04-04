Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $112.81. 807,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,374. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.