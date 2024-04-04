Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

HROWM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

