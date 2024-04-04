Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance
HROWM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile
