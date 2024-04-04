Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after buying an additional 233,527 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after buying an additional 47,222 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 447,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

