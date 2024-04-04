Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,325. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

