RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

OPP stock remained flat at $8.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $136,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

