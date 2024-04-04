Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
FV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 77,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,500. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
