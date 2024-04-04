Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $769.00. 1,842,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $357.93 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $745.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

