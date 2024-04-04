Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

LOW stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,334. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

