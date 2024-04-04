Advisory Alpha LLC Has $733,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. 514,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.