Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $12.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $617.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

