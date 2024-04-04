Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,886 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $556.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

