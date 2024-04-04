Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.7 %

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

