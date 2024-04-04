CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
CHSCP stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CHS has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.
About CHS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.