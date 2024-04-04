Terra (LUNA) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $661.97 million and approximately $48.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000875 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 703,400,033 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.