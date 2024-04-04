Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.33 billion and approximately $172.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.08 or 0.00016105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00068585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00026090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

