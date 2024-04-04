Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 5,725 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 498,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

