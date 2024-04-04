Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 4,864 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 891,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

