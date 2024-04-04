Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 7,906 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 16,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,230. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

