Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,712,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after buying an additional 821,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 421,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after buying an additional 270,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BAB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 258,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.