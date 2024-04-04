Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,979. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

