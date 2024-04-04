Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 788 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.46. 4,162,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

